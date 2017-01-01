January 1, 2017

Local election top story of 2016

  • Jennifer Wiltermood, left, and Tim Nonn, right, are sworn in as members of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees on Dec. 13. Dave Williams

  • Ed Conroy walks off the field for the final time as Rancho Cotate High's football coach with junior receiver Jaelen Ward. Robert Grant

  • Brittany Scardina, right, became the Rancho Cotate High School's 50th homecoming queen in October. She was crowned by Candy Mitzel, the school?s second queen. Jane Peleti

  • The noise of the horns and the fact service has been delayed again has citizens leery about Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit, which is expected to begin service in the spring. Robert Grant

From local elections to the retirement of a fire chief and a legendary football coach to the death of one of Rohnert Park’s most beloved residents to the passing of a proposition legalizing marijuana, 2016 proved to be an eventful year locally.

The staff at The Community Voice sat down to develop a top-10 list of stories in 2016, and the following is that list.

 

CRPUSD releases statement on Tim Nonn accommodations

The following is a press release, in its entirety, that the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District wrote on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Community Voice did not receive this press release until Thursday morning, a day after the Dec. 23 issue went to print.

Voice adjusts office hours for holidays

The Community Voice will close the office at noon on Dec. 30 and will reopen on Jan. 3, 2017 at 9 a.m., to honor the New Year’s holiday.

Updates for Tech boys, Credo girls

Technology High School's boys basketball & Credo High School's girls' basketball

A man-made Christmas miracle

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety members from left to right: Officer Justin Thompson, CSO Joel Auerbach, Det. Casey Thompson, Commander Aaron Johnson, Sgt. Jerrod Marshall, Officer Nicholas Miller, and Commander Mike Bates are seen with (not in order) Dulce, her son Adriel, oldest daughter Lizandra, twins Anaya and Aubrina, and her mother Alberta Sanchez in front of the car donated to her by Gus Travena, owner of Downtown Auto Body, serviced by Big O tires who also donated a set of new tires, detailed it inside and out courtesy of Mr. Sparkle's Car Wash and filled it with presents and gift cards collected by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

A helping hand to SAY

The Community Voice owner and publisher Yatin Shah hands over a check for $1,087.50 to Caitlin Childs, a representative for Social Advocates for Youth

Are you expecting 2017 to be a better year than 2016?
Yes, Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.
No, Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.
Not sure. Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.