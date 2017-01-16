January 16, 2017

It’s a car, not a boat

The driver of this vehicle failed to heed the warning signs

 

Five Creek clears another hurdle

The proposed Residences at Five Creek project in Rohnert Park moved a major step toward fruition when the RP City Council approved a number of entitlements, including a mitigated negative declaration, for the developer of the property at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

SMART offering free rides early on

No date has been set for when the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains will be transporting customers, but when it does, the early rides will come at a price the public should love.

Sports

Cougars fall to Newman

Rancho Cotate’s next game is tonight at home against Ukiah. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Magnified

Military banner program still running smoothly

Durkee, who started the program locally in 2011, readily admits he did not originate the concept. When he was visiting Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California, he saw military banners lining a prominent street and brought the idea to Rohnert Park.

Community

Community Events Calendar January 13, 2017 through January 26, 2017

